Scotland stay in contention while Sweden remain perfect

Team Paterson held sway throughout the contest, holding a four-stone advantage heading into the ninth end, and duly prevented their opponents from mounting an improbable comeback.

Leaders Sweden made it seven wins from seven as they brushed aside Norway 7-2 and sealed qualification in the process as they look, once again, to finish the pools with a perfect record after going 9-0 last year.

Losing ground behind Scotland in the chase for the knockouts were Italy and Switzerland, both of whom were dealt defeats in the evening session.

The former were dramatically edged out by Denmark in a dramatic extra end after Italy had forced the decider with a three-point tenth, while Switzerland lost out 5-4 to Germany.

And rounding things off, the Netherlands hit double figures as they thrashed Russia 12-4.

Four teams are now tied at the top of the standings in the women's competition after a dramatic afternoon session.

Scotland, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland all sit locked at the summit after all four notched their fifth wins of the competition.

Reigning champions Sweden dispatched Estonia 7-3 in confident style, while Switzerland edged out Denmark 6-4.

Russia beat Latvia 8-5, and Scotland were made to come from behind as they eventually toppled Germany 10-5.

Elsewhere, the Czech Republic squeezed past Norway 6-5.

