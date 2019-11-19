Scots respond in style at Curling Europeans

The game was evenly poised at 2-2 after five ends but Team Paterson took two in the sixth end and then stole three in the seventh to record a 7-2 win, the perfect response to the 6-5 loss to Denmark in the previous match.

That moves their record to 4-2, which is good enough for joint second along with Italy – who dispatched lowly England 8-2 – and Switzerland, after they were surprisingly beaten 9-4 by Norway.

Denmark and the Netherlands both sit at 2-4 after the Dutch took a 7-6, extra-end victory but the runaway group leaders are Sweden.

Team Edin were 8-1 up after just three ends against Russia and eventually cruised to a 9-2 triumph – taking their record to a perfect six wins from six.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, hosts Sweden inflicted a first defeat on Scotland as a strong finish saw them cruise to an 11-4 triumph.

Team Muirhead led 4-3 through seven ends but the Swedes picked up four in the eighth end and then another four against the hammer in the ninth to record a big win.

Swedish second Agnes Knochenhauer said: "It was a good game, an even game from the start. We worked our way into the game slowly and played a great second half and came away with a win."

That victory created a four-way tie at the top with five games gone as Russia beat Czech Republic 7-3 and Switzerland hammered Norway 11-3 – the Swiss, Russians, Scots and Swedes now all with records of 4-1.

Denmark recorded their second win of the week by downing Latvia 8-4, while Germany did likewise by edging past Estonia 7-6 following an extra end.

