Spain and United States progress at Mixed Curling Worlds

Spain's triumph made it five wins from five for Sergio Vez's team on the Aberdeen ice, easily overcoming a winless Latvia 9-3 – the Latvians simply having no answer to their opponents' rapid start.

United States' hard-fought 7-6 victory over Kazakhstan similarly ensured their progression to the play-offs, while elsewhere in the group Sweden toppled Brazil 10-2 and Hungary beat Australia 6-5.

"Reaching the play-offs was our main goal," said Spain skip Vez.

"We know that achieving the same as last year is really hard but getting back to the play-offs was the first step, then it's one game for everybody.

"The first goal has been made, so we're really happy."

In Group E, Russia's early evening session 7-5 victory over Finland secured their place in the play-offs and ensured they will finish top of the group, a result that also means Switzerland – who in the morning beat Austria 7-2 – will receive the second play-off spot.

England eased past a hapless Belgium 13-1 to continue their mixed run of form in the tournament, while Korea beat Austria 9-2 to move third in the group with four wins and two losses.

But it is Russia who have been the group's stand-out performers, with skip Daniil Goryachev nevertheless believing his team must improve as they head into the business end of the competition.

"This wasn't our best game but we know we need one more win in the group to give us a good chance to be near the top of the overall rankings," he said.

"I think we'll play better tomorrow – our coach gave us some good advice at the break against Finland, then we scored five (in the fifth end) and that helped us."

The evening sessions also played host to a raft of Group D action, with Scotland – who had already qualified for the play-offs – beating Slovenia 8-6 to remain at the summit of the group with an unbeaten record.

Elsewhere, fellow play-off qualifiers Ireland breezed past bottom-of-the-group Luxembourg 10-2, while Japan beat Turkey 5-2 to place them on level terms with their opponents in joint-fourth.

And with a top-of-the-table clash between Scotland and Ireland looming, Scottish skip Luke Carson said he will not be satisfied with qualification only as they vie for a landmark triumph on home soil.

"We want to be ranked number one going into the play-offs now that we're through," he said.

"We've got a big game against Ireland tomorrow night – they're playing out their skins and making a lot of shots, so it should be an exciting game against them."

In Group A, Germany won their second game of the day in the evening session as they steamrolled Nigeria 21-1 to book their place in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, a last-stone hit from Slovakia was enough to secure a gripping 5-4 victory against Belarus to move into third place, a result that now puts them in pole position for Group A's final qualification spot.

