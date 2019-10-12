Spain hit all the right notes at World Mixed Curling Championships

Skip Sergio Vez, who led his country to a maiden final last season, saw his rink past the States 7-4, a game far closer than the scoreline suggests.

Level at 2-2 at the break, the USA took a single in the fifth and stole in the sixth to seize the initiative. But with the final stone, Hunter Clawson caught a guard and gave up three points to hand Spain victory.

On the day Nigeria became the first African country to compete at the event, Croatia won their maiden match by beating Andorra 6-3.

Andorra led 3-2 heading into the fourth end but Croatia stole four points at the back end to seal victory.

"This is an unbelievable feeling," said Croatia skip Alberto Skendrovic.

"It's the first time my team has won a game at the worlds and it was in our first game. We feel great.

"The first half of the game was not that good. We were struggling, but we recovered. All-in-all, we are very happy."

Norway beat Denmark 6-3 in a dominant display that saw them surge into a 4-1 lead by the fourth end.

Elsewhere, Czech Republic beat New Zealand 8-4, Poland edged out Wales 5-2 and Sweden defeated Australia 8-5.

