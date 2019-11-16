Getty Images
Stellar start for Sweden in search of European title defence
Defending European champions Sweden opened their campaign with a 6-3 win against Denmark at the Women's European Curling Championships.
Sweden, the reigning Olympic champions who are skipped by Anna Hasselborg, went ahead in the second end when the skip hit out a Danish stone to score three points.
A further two points in the fifth end helped secure a 6-3 victory over Denmark as the team impressed in front of their home crowd.
"That was a really good first game of the championship," Hasselborg said. "It was fun to get started. This is our first championship in Sweden, and we have been looking forward to this a lot."
World champions Switzerland faced European bronze medallists Germany in a hotly contested first round robin match.
Switzerland had a 3-1 lead at the conclusion of the third end, but Germany responded to tie the scores 3-3 in the fourth end.
In a tight encounter Germany edged ahead in the ninth end but Switzerland scored two points in the tenth to seal a 6-5 victory.
Scotland came out on top against Norway in their opening encounter, in a tight contest Norway had a slim 2-1 lead at the end of the third end.
In the fifth end, Scotland skip Eve Muirhead tapped out a Norwegian stone to reduce Norway's lead to 3-2 and the Scots scored points in the last four ends to triumph 7-4.
Elsewhere Russia cruised to victory against Estonia, who won promotion from the B-Division last year, defeating them 7-1 while Czech Republic comfortably defeated Latvia 8-2.