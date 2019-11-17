Sweden and Scotland remain unbeaten at European Champs
Scotland and Sweden are the only teams with two wins from two in the round robin at the men's European Curling Championships.
Defending champions Scotland backed up a 10-4 victory over Norway in the morning with a 7-5 triumph over Italy.
The team, who are skipped by Ross Paterson, started their second match brightly taking a 4-0 lead after the third end.
Italy reduced the deficit to 4-2 in the fourth but Scotland pushed ahead leading 6-2 at the end of the sixth.
Despite Italy scoring three points in the eighth and ninth ends, the reigning champions sealed the win with a single point in the tenth end.
Hosts Sweden also maintained their 100% start to the competition claiming a hard-fought 8-5 victory over Switzerland.
Last year's runners-up went into an early lead going 3-0 up after the first end but Switzerland had reduced the gap to 4-3 after four ends.
Sweden found another gear and eventually pulled away to record the win and skip Niklas Edin believed it was a great start to the competition.
"It was a tough game this time. We played really well to get a good lead and then I missed a couple of takeout weights – normally my strength – but I really felt uncomfortable with those today.
"I'm happy I could make a few draws to make up for it and glad we got a comfortable win in the end.
"It was a really good day one for us."
After losing their opening match to Scotland, Norway bounced back with a 6-2 victory over Germany.
Norway were behind after the first end but went 2-1 ahead after the third, Germany levelled in the fifth end, but it wasn't enough as the Norwegians pulled away for the win.
England and Russia remained without a win in the competition as they both lost their second matches of the day being defeated 8-5 to the Netherlands and 6-4 to Denmark.
Sportsbeat 2019