Sweden and Scotland remain unbeaten at European Champs

Defending champions Scotland backed up a 10-4 victory over Norway in the morning with a 7-5 triumph over Italy.

The team, who are skipped by Ross Paterson, started their second match brightly taking a 4-0 lead after the third end.

Italy reduced the deficit to 4-2 in the fourth but Scotland pushed ahead leading 6-2 at the end of the sixth.

Despite Italy scoring three points in the eighth and ninth ends, the reigning champions sealed the win with a single point in the tenth end.

Hosts Sweden also maintained their 100% start to the competition claiming a hard-fought 8-5 victory over Switzerland.

Last year's runners-up went into an early lead going 3-0 up after the first end but Switzerland had reduced the gap to 4-3 after four ends.

Sweden found another gear and eventually pulled away to record the win and skip Niklas Edin believed it was a great start to the competition.

"It was a tough game this time. We played really well to get a good lead and then I missed a couple of takeout weights – normally my strength – but I really felt uncomfortable with those today.

"I'm happy I could make a few draws to make up for it and glad we got a comfortable win in the end.

"It was a really good day one for us."

After losing their opening match to Scotland, Norway bounced back with a 6-2 victory over Germany.

Norway were behind after the first end but went 2-1 ahead after the third, Germany levelled in the fifth end, but it wasn't enough as the Norwegians pulled away for the win.

England and Russia remained without a win in the competition as they both lost their second matches of the day being defeated 8-5 to the Netherlands and 6-4 to Denmark.

