Defending champions Sweden got back to winning ways as Canada maintained their 100 per cent start to the World Men's Curling Championships in Calgary, Canada.

After suffering a shock opening day defeat to Switzerland, Niklas Edin's rink bounced back with an 8-5 win over United States in the opening session of day two.

A nip-and-tuck contest was turned the way of the Swedish team with a sixth end score of two points giving them a three-point lead they would never relinquish.

Curling Canada enjoy perfect start to World Men's Curling Championships as Sweden shocked 8 HOURS AGO

Their rivals Canada continue to shine, earning their third win of the competition with a 7-5 success over Denmark.

Brendan Bottcher's rink were made to work hard for it despite taking a 6-2 lead, as the Danish fought back in the second half of the contest but ultimately they left themselves too much to do.

Scotland earned consecutive victories as they breezed past the Netherlands 9-4 thanks to a brilliant four-point score in the eighth end.

Meanwhile, Switzerland continued their impressive start with an 8-5 victory over Germany.

Sportsbeat 2021

Curling Hosts Canada come from behind to beat Scotland at World Curling Championship begins A DAY AGO