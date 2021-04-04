Switzerland continued their fine form at the World Men's Curling Championship in Calgary as they beat hosts Canada to move joint top of the standings.

Benoit Schwarz's rink endured a tight battle with Brendan Bottcher's Canada, with the two teams trading scores to tie 4-4 after ten ends.

In the extra end the Swiss managed a steal of two to bag a huge 6-4 victory to give them their fourth win from four - joining Norway at the top of the standings.

"We were a lot better than them," joked Swiss skip Schwarz.

"No, that's not true. It was a very good game. They're a super strong teamâ€¦ we're extremely happy, we're going to enjoy this for a bit."

Elsewhere in the first session of day three, defending champions Sweden came through another tight affair as they beat Russia 8-7.

This game also went to an extra end with Swedish skip Niklas Edin nailing an open hit to secure a crucial point in overtime.

Meanwhile, United States saw off Japan 10-5 while Italy ensured Germany remain winless with a 9-3 triumph.

