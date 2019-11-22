Team Muirhead hold nerve to knock out world champions Switzerland, set-up Sweden clash

The game between Scotland and Switzerland was extremely tight with both teams feeling each other out and preferring to remain cagey in order not to make mistakes.

The Swiss took the lead in the second end with Scotland levelling things in the fourth.

The following three ends went scoreless before Scotland went ahead in the eighth. However Switzerland kept cool and pulled back level in the final end to force a deciding eleventh.

Even then it remained a nervy affair with both teams playing safe and trying to force the other into mistake.

Eventually Scotland found the gap and Eve Muirhead sent her team into the final.

There they will face Olympic and defending European champions Sweden led by Anna Hasselborg who obliterated Russia 9-3 in their semi-final in a comprehensive victory.

It will also be a rematch of the 2017 final which Team Muirhead won and will be looking to emulate.

