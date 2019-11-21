Three semi-final spots still up for grabs in Sweden

Hosts Sweden maintained their unbeaten campaign with a 10-5 win over Germany, who can still clinch a semi-final place, alongside Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway. Despite holding an early lead against world bronze medallists Switzerland, defending champions Scotland eventually succumbed to their third defeat of the competition and face a tough ask against the high-flying Swedes in their fight for a spot in the last four. Having inspired his side to the lead in the fourth end - which they then never lost - Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller stressed the importance of their victory. He said: “They came out strong and we just tried to stay in the game, and waited for our chances. “We just want to make the play-offs. Tomorrow is an important game against Italy and from there we’ll see what’s possible.” Italy left it late to edge a closely-fought encounter with the Netherlands 7-6 and keep their hopes alive, while Denmark and Norway can also still qualify thanks to 8-4 and 6-5 triumphs over England and Russia respectively. In the women’s competition, Scotland were the only team of the four confirmed semi-finalists to lose in the evening session, as they fell 10-5 to Russia. Eve Muirhead’s side took an early 3-0 lead, but soon lost control of the match and will look to get back to winning ways against Estonia in their last game, who overcame Denmark 9-4. Of the other top-four teams, defending champions Sweden beat Norway 9-6, while Switzerland ran out 10-7 winners against Czech Republic. Germany - bronze medallists in 2018 - overcame Latvia 11-4. Swiss skip Silvana Tirinzoni said: “That was a very special win. It was stressful and it felt like we never really came into the game. I’m just glad that the team kept battling. “We are aware that we can finish at the top, but we’re also aware that we will have to play better tomorrow to finish first.” Sportsbeat 2019