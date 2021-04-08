Sweden moved top of the standings in the Men's Curling World Championships after a dramatic opening session of day six in Calgary.

The Swedish team, led by Nicklas Edin, beat China 5-3 to leapfrog Norway, who lost out in an extra end against USA having been locked at 5-5 after 10.

Sweden now have an 8-2 record and stand alone at the summit, with Norway one of four countries - including Scotland - with seven wins and two defeats to their name.

Curling Sweden leapfrog Norway to hit World Championship summit 3 HOURS AGO

The victory was a vital one for the American team, led by John Shuster, as they recorded their sixth win of the competition to close the gap on the cluster of sides above them.

Shuster was the hero of the hour for the USA, winning the extra end with the final stone to give the reigning Olympic champions a boost going into their clash with Scotland later today.

Norway have the chance to hit back immediately as they take on Italy in an afternoon session which doesn’t feature Sweden, who take on Canada in a crunch evening session clash.

Elsewhere in session 16, Japan beat Denmark 10-6 and Netherlands overcame Germany 7-5 in a match that was all square until the final two ends.

Curling Back-to-back victories move Scotland closer to play-off spot YESTERDAY AT 10:27