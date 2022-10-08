Cycling - Gravel

‘The queen of bike riding!’ - Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins inaugural Gravel World Championships

There was no stopping multi-disciplinary star Pauline Ferrand-Prevot as she claimed victory in the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto on Saturday. The Frenchwoman held off the brave and daring Sina Frei, of Switzerland, to take the title in a time of 4:09:07. Remarkably, it’s Ferrand-Prevot’s fourth world title in just two months. In total, it's her 10th elite world title.

00:03:03, an hour ago