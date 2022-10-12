Cycling - Track

'Absolutely supreme!' - Martina Fidanza takes stunning gold in Women's scratch final, Jessica Roberts third for GB

Watch the final of the women's scratch at the 2022 Track Cycling World Championships as Martina Fidanza came home in impressive fashion for Italy to take gold. Jessica Roberts took bronze for Team GB. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two and you can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. Round one takes place in Mallorca on November 12.

00:02:57, an hour ago