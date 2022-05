Cycling - Track

'Be better than you were yesterday' - Sir Chris Hoy on the folly of comparing with others on The Breakdown

Sir Chris Hoy was the latest guest on The Breakdown with Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford and gave a fascinating insight into the mindset of an elite athlete, including why the only person you should ever compare yourself against is.... yourself.

00:01:58, 17 minutes ago