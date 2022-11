Cycling - Track

'A huge drop!' - Pauline Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special ahead of UCI Track Champions League

Home star Pauline Grabosch explains what makes the Berlin velodrome so special ahead of the second round of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League and says we can expect a “great atmosphere” on Saturday night. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:02:03, 30 minutes ago