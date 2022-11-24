Advertisement
Cycling - Track

'Anything can happen!' - Underdogs shine once again in velodrome at UCI Track Champions League 2022

"Anything can happen!" - Many underdogs are producing outstanding results once again in the velodrome at UCI Track Champions League 2022. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:02:50, 28 minutes ago

