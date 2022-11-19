Cycling - Track

Dylan Bibic wins elimination race as GB’s William Perrett takes second at UCI Track Champions League

Dylan Bibic recovered superbly from crashing in the rainbow jersey in the scratch race to win the elimination race at the UCI Track Champions League in Berlin. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:12:28, an hour ago