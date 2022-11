Cycling - Track

Katie Archibald admits 'embarrassing' elimination error in Mallorca was 'grounding'

Katie Archibald bounced back from her Mallorca mishap by doubling up in Berlin at the 2022 UCI Track Champions League. Archibald’s last outing in the Balearic Islands saw her surprisingly exit the elimination race on the first sprint lap. She wasted no time making amends a week later.

