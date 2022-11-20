Up-and-coming Aussie superstar Matthew Richardson might have made it look easy on the track on Saturday night, but he didn't have such a good time off it in Berlin.

“I’m doing a lot of bike riding, a lot of vomiting as well. It’s a pretty hard night,” he told Eurosport's Adam Blythe between rounds of racing.

Blythe's reaction was one of disbelief to being told by Richardson that he "had my head in the bin about five minutes before that final,” against World Champion Harrie Lavreysen.

Richardson nevertheless went onto beat Lavreysen convincingly. It was his second victory over the Dutchman in as many rounds of the Track Champions League.

The semi-final, in which he faced down Germany's Stefan Botticher and Colombian Santiago Morales "was tough,” he said.

By comparison he found the final itself somewhat more manageable.

"The final was quite a late sprint, so it was [easier]."

Asked by Blythe if he was planning another "pre-race vom" ahead of the keirin Richardson replied that he was not "but it does feel better to get it out."

