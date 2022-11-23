Advertisement
Cycling - Track

Orla Walsh on journey from 'partying hard' to being Track Champions League racer - 'I really fell in love with the bike'

For Orla Walsh, it has been a very significant transformation. As she explained in an in-depth and candid interview with Eurosport at the second round of the Track Champions League 2022 in Berlin, she has completely changed her lifestyle after partying "pretty hard in my 20s" to becoming a champion Irish track cyclist. The 33-year-old has reflected on her remarkable journey.

00:03:59, 17 minutes ago

