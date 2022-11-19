Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 17:29-21:29 Live

Women’s Keirin - Round 1

Ad

Heat 1

Steffie Van der Peet (Netherlands)

Orla Walsh (Ireland)

Taky Marie-Divine Kouame (Ireland)

Martha Bayona (Colombia)

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)

Lea Friedrich (German)

Berlin 'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special 2 HOURS AGO

A reminder that the top two go through in the keirin. Two laps behind the derny - which tonight is a proper one with the riders up to speed - and Walsh leads into the penultimate lap. Through comes Mitchell, Friedrich has a lot to do at the bell. Bayona nicks it from Mitchell at the line but both go through. Friedrich way off the pace and will take no points from this competition, even in the rainbow stripes.

Heat 2

Mathilde Gros (France)

Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Pauline Grabosch (Germany)

Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Helena Casas Roig (Spain)

Emma Finucane (Great Britain)

Heat two should be Gros and Grabosch but Starikova is going well in 2nd spot in the league, and the Spaniard is no slouch either. She’s in 8th place overall. Round and round behind the derny, with the British woman on the motorbike’s wheel. An early move from the Catalan woman, before Starikova ups the pace at the bell. Van Riessen leads and Gros is coming round high and wide but can’t do enough. It’s Starikova and Van Riessen who advance.

Heat 3

Miriam Vece (Italy)

Shanne Braspenninck (Netherlands)

Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)

Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)

Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)

Urszula Los (Poland)

It’s the two Dutch riders who you’d pick to take the final two spots in tonight’s final. Race leader Braspenninck didn’t win anything last week, but she was the most consistent rider, finishing 4th in both sprint and keirin, for 26 points in total. Vece starts behind the bike as the derny peels away and Los hits the front. Braspenninck takes her into the final turn and steams away to the line, with her compatriot on her shoulder. Quite pleased with that (obvious) prediction.

Endurance is next, starting with the women's scratch.

Men’s sprint - Round 1

Heat one

Kevin Santiago Quintero (Colombia)

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Tjon En Fa is riding on his own bike this week, after his got stuck in Madrid last Saturday, which is good news. He hits the blue first and looks over his shoulder, gradually winding things up. Quintero goes after him as they’re halfway through. Thet take the bell and the Colombian takes the lead. It’s between him and the Pole, but Quintero hangs on nicely. Through to the semis he goes.

Heat two

Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)

Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)

Another Colombian in heat two. Can Hamish Turnbull score one for Great Britain in the sprint, after the Brits fared so well in the endurance last weekend? Turnbull starts at the top of the track. I do like the Santini stripes. Hoogland should go through here, but he’s not looked quite as strong this year as last. Away they go, at the ref’s whistle, and Turnbull wastes no time in taking the lead. He looks like he wants to go long but Ramires dives down and ahead. The bell goes and the Colombian leads. Hoogland does his best but he’s got too much to do and too far to go. Two from two for Colombia.

Heat three

Mikhail Iakovlev (Israel)

Esow Esow (India)

Mohd Azizulhasni Bin Awang (Malaysia)

Occupying 4th place in the league, Iakovlev will go through here, I’m pretty sure of that, but I do like Awang, holding his own in 10th spot. Esow is in 16th with 6 points. The Israeli rider starts off guarding his men from the back, and comes through to the lead with three lengths at the bell. Awang turns it on but can’t do enough. Comfortable win for Iakovlev.

Heat four

Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Rayan Helal (France)

Thomas Cornish (Australia)

3rd plays 17th plays 12th. Botticher nailed on to make it to round two. Cornish starts off in the lead before they come together at the bell. Helal is going for it into the final bend but the home favourite flies into the short straight to the delight of this Berlin crowd. 68.5kph his top speed, we’re informed. Crikey.

Heat five

Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Sergey Ponomaryov (Kazakhstan)

Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

The number two rider in this competition, starts the first of what he hopes will be three sprint successes on this track tonight (not counting the keirin). He’ll want it to be as easy as possible so he can deliver a repeat of last weekend when he became the first rider to beat Harrie Lavreysen in this competition. This one starts off quite cagey, with Angsuthasawit going first very very sloooooowly. Up and down the banking they go. One lap finished in the time the other races have been done and dusted. The speed picks up, they take the bell, Angsuthasawit takes a march but he can do nothing about Richardson, who accelerates to give us the first win from behind of the night.

Heat six

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Shinji Nakano (Japan)

Tom Derache (France)

The final first round heat and it’s the fastest man on two wheels. Can Nakano or Derache do anything to stop him? I don’t think so tbh. It’s the first sighting of the blue race leader’s skinsuit. I prefer the rainbows personally. This one is a bit quicker than the previous heat, Lavreysen want to get it over with. Nakano overhauls him, picks up the pace. At the bell Lavreysen makes his move and glides into the semis. That looked super easy.

What makes Berlin special?

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special







League standings going into Round 2

Men’s endurance - Top 5

1. Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 35 points

2. Matthias Guillemette (Canada) 30

3. Sebastian Mora (Spain) 28

4. Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 22

5. William Perrett (Great Britain) 21

Women’s endurance - Top 5

1. Jennifer Valente (USA) 32 points

2. Anita Stenberg (Norway) 24

3. Lily Williams (USA) 24

4. Sarah van Dam (Canada) 24

5. Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 24

Men’s sprint - Top 5

1. Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 37 points

2. Matthew Richardson (Australia) 35

3. Stefan Botticher (Germany) 30

4. Mikhail Iakovlev (Israel) 22

5. Santiago Morales Ramires (Colombia) 20

Women’s sprint - Top 5

1. Shanne Braspenninckx (Netherlands) 26 points

2. Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 24

3. Martha Bayona (Colombia 22

4. Lea Friedrich (Germany) 22

5. Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands) 21



It is CLOSE. And every category really is wide open. It's game time.

Welcome to the big time

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters

Last week, in the Track Champions League...

Watch the thrilling men's sprint final as Richardson stuns Lavreysen in upset

We're starting with the men's sprint, so there's a reminder of the thrilling final between Harrie Lavreysen and Matthew Richardson, which gave us a bit of an upset but not the biggest. Richardson is the real deal.

This evening's schedule...

All times local.

Ding ding! Round 2!

Hello and welcome. Thanks for tuning in to live coverage of the greatest (cycling) show on earth, the UCI Track Champions League. We're racing in Berlin for the first time in TCL history, with some of our 72 riders hoping to pick up where they left off last weekend, and others looking to put it behind them and start afresh. Mallorca saw eight finals produce eight different winners and four different leaders of the men's and women's sprint and endurance categories. Is tonight going to be just as competitive? I think we're all hoping it will be!

Richardson: TCL was definitely hard, but I expected it to be harder

“It was definitely hard, but I expected it to be harder.”

Matthew Richardson is not being boastful or cocky or arrogant when he says he found the first round of the Track Champions League a bit less demanding than he had anticipated.

The debutant is making no assumptions about the four nights of racing still to come, however. “It might get harder as we go, I don’t know…” he said.

On the eve of the second round in Berlin, the young Australian has every reason to believe that he belongs there.

As the only rider to beat Harrie Lavreysen in 15 sprints at this competition - three races a night at every round across last year and this, maths fans - he would also now be perfectly justified in seeing himself as a true contender for the overall title.

No chickens are being counted yet, though.

Read full interview here

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com and the second race is in Berlin on Saturday Nov 19.

Berlin 'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters 2 HOURS AGO