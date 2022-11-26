Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 17:30-21:30

How things stand

Round two of season two of the UCI Track Champions League (TCL) visited Berlin. There were two changes of leaders at the Berlin Velodrom.

Martha Bayona assumed the lead of the women’s Sprint League, and Mathias Guillemette now heads up the men’s Endurance. Defending champion Harrie Lavreysen and TCL newcomer Jennifer Valente retained their spots at the top of the men’s Sprint and Endurance league respectively.

The third round of the TCL sees the event travel to the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the first time. Coverage of the event starts at 17:30 on Eurosport and discovery+, with the first race – the first round of the men’s sprint – starting at 18:00.

