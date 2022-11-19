Katie Archibald (Great Britain) bounced back from her Mallorca mishap by doubling up in Berlin at the 2022 UCI Track Champions League.

Archibald’s last outing in the Balearic Islands saw her surprisingly exit the elimination race on the first sprint lap. She wasted no time making amends a week later.

Ad

The Brit ripped away in the scratch race along with early overall leader Jennifer Valente (United States), the omnium champion from the Tokyo Olympics, with the pair sweeping away as the bunch hesitated behind.

UCI Track Champions League Lavreysen admits shock loss to Richardson in TCL sprint final 'something big' YESTERDAY AT 08:39

They made contact with four laps remaining to guarantee themselves a top-two finish before Valente eased off to allow Archibald the perfect start.

Archibald signed off a memorable night with victory in the elimination race – a race best described as confusing and chaotic.

Lily Williams (United States) appeared to be eliminated twice, eventually finishing third, while Rachele Barbieri (Italy) was adjudged to have committed an infringement when beating Valente in a sprint, allowing Valente to race on to claim a second-placed finish and keep her overall lead.

“You can’t not be chuffed tonight, it’s gone brilliantly,” said Archibald, who climbs into second in the women’s Endurance League. The 28-year-old has 60 points, six fewer than Valente.

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch

However, it was another night to forget for five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny, who finished 17th in the scratch and dead last in the devil.

In the men’s Endurance League, it was a mixed meeting for Britain as Mark Stewart lost his overall lead while Oli Wood won the scratch race and William Perrett finished second in the elimination race.

Wood was one of four riders to gain a lap in the scratch along with Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Matteo Donega (Italy) and Moritz Malcharek (Germany) before taking victory after 20 laps, while Perrett lost a two-up showdown with Dylan Bibic (Canada), who had recovered superbly from crashing in the rainbow jersey in the scratch to roar to victory in the devil.

Matthias Guillemette (Canada) takes over top spot on 55 points with Stewart in second on 50.

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

UCI Track Champions League 'It was always taboo' - Capewell urges people to 'talk about' periods in sport 15/11/2022 AT 10:49