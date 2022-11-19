Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2022 - Women’s scratch: Katie Archibald triumphs after gaining lap

Katie Archibald ripped away in the scratch race along with early overall leader Jennifer Valente (United States), the omnium champion from the Tokyo Olympics last summer, before taking an easy win in Berlin. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:48, 40 minutes ago