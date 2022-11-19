Advertisement
Ad
Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2022 - Women’s scratch: Katie Archibald triumphs after gaining lap

Katie Archibald ripped away in the scratch race along with early overall leader Jennifer Valente (United States), the omnium champion from the Tokyo Olympics last summer, before taking an easy win in Berlin. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:48, 40 minutes ago

Related

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch
Berlin

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch

00:01:48

Home star Friedrich in tears after keirin elimination
Berlin

Home star Friedrich in tears after keirin elimination

00:00:10

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special
Berlin

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special

00:02:03

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters
Berlin

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters

00:02:50

'Something special' – How a famous factory designed the UCI Track Champions League trophy
Berlin

'Something special' – How a famous factory designed the UCI Track Champions League trophy

00:02:23

More Cycling - Track

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch
Berlin

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch

00:01:48

Home star Friedrich in tears after keirin elimination
Berlin

Home star Friedrich in tears after keirin elimination

00:00:10

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special
Berlin

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special

00:02:03

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters
Berlin

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters

00:02:50

'Something special' – How a famous factory designed the UCI Track Champions League trophy
Berlin

'Something special' – How a famous factory designed the UCI Track Champions League trophy

00:02:23