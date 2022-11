Cycling - Track

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters at the UCI Track Champions League

The UCI Track Champions League may play host to some of the biggest stars in the velodrome, but it also caters for those hoping to make a name on the biggest stage. Those in that second category have the chance to sneak a surprise win, with no one watching them closely, as we found out in Mallorca last week…

00:02:50, 8 minutes ago