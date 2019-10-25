Eurosport
Archibald dominates omnium on day four
Katie Archibald dominated the omnium events on day four of the Six Day London event, laying a marker down on her British rivals ahead of next year's Olympics.
At the end of the 20km points race she finished on 126 points, eight clear of compatriots Emily Nelson, with Neah Evans a further six behind and Laura Kenny next on 106.
Earlier, the Surrey-born rider defeated Kenny and Elinor Barker in the elimination omnium.
Mark Cavendish pipped Elia Viviani in a thrilling sprint to win the Madison Chase (20 min), along with Owain Doull, which leaves them third in the general classification 36 points adrift of the Italian and his team-mate Simone Consonni.
Elsewhere, Matt Bostock edged fellow Brit Owain Doull to win the 40 lap derny race.
