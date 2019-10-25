At the end of the 20km points race she finished on 126 points, eight clear of compatriots Emily Nelson, with Neah Evans a further six behind and Laura Kenny next on 106.

Earlier, the Surrey-born rider defeated Kenny and Elinor Barker in the elimination omnium.

Video - Archibald topples British rivals to win omnium 01:51

Mark Cavendish pipped Elia Viviani in a thrilling sprint to win the Madison Chase (20 min), along with Owain Doull, which leaves them third in the general classification 36 points adrift of the Italian and his team-mate Simone Consonni.

Video - ‘We’re on cloud nine!’ – Cavendish edges Viviani in madison thriller 01:33

Elsewhere, Matt Bostock edged fellow Brit Owain Doull to win the 40 lap derny race.