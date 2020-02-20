Watch the Track Cycling World Championships LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

Laura and Jason Kenny lead GB Team for Track World Championships

The 27-year-old will step up her preparations at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin next week, even though her injury means she is only able to compete in the omnium.

Kenny, who has chosen to not have an operation, is currently unable to complete Madison changeovers and team pursuit starts.

However, she believes she has enough time to prove her fitness ahead of this summer’s showpiece event.

Video - Barker, Kenny seal team elimination win after Evans and Archibald error 01:10

"I’m targeting all three [endurance] events," Kenny told Eurosport. "In London and Rio, I targeted two events, so it’s only another step up.

"Obviously I’ve had a slight hiccup with the fact that I broke my shoulder and I now can’t physically do a Madison change or a standing start, but I’ve got plenty of time - six months - to get back in both of those teams. I’ll just have to take it a day at a time."

Kenny, a double Olympic champion in the team pursuit and omnium, faces competition from Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Neah Evans for a place in the Madison.

However, she is expected to land the omnium selection after Archibald and Barker said they were focusing only on the team pursuit and Madison, which is being introduced to the women's programme for the first time.

Gold medalist Jason Kenny (GBR) of Britain poses with his gilfriend, women's omnium gold medalist Laura Trott (GBR) of Britain.Reuters

And Kenny admits the prospect of striking gold at three consecutive Olympics is enough motivation as she bids to prove her form in Berlin.

"It would be insane," added Kenny, when asked about winning again in Tokyo.

"Actually… it wouldn’t be insane because Jason [Kenny, husband] just goes and does it. I just need to copy him.

"There are plenty of greats who have gone before me who have done it, so hopefully I can too."

Jason Kenny has won six Olympic titles across three Games and is in the sprint squad for Berlin.

