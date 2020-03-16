Getty Images
Six Day Brisbane cancelled due to coronavirus
The Six Day Brisbane is the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to coronavirus.
It was scheduled to take place between April 3 and 5.
"At Madison Sports Group the safety and welfare of our athletes, event staff, partners and guests is of utmost importance," said the organisers in a statement. "The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. "The Australian Government has directed that non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people should not take place, and in addition all travellers to Australia will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.
"Under these circumstances proceeding with the event as planned is not possible.
" We appreciate the support of our athletes, the cycling community and our supporters through these difficult circumstances. "