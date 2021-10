Cycling - Track

European Track Championships 2021 - ‘Dominating!’ - Archibald and Evans seal Madison for GB

The European track championship entered its final stages on Saturday evening and the action kicked off with the women's Madison. The event was won for Great Britain by the Scottish duo of Katie Archibald and Neah Evans, with Archibald already having won the women's scratch race three days before this win.

00:02:41, an hour ago