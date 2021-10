Cycling - Track

European Track Championships - Daria Shmeleva of Russia takes first place in 500m time trial

Russia’s Daria Shmeleva was the winner in the women’s 500m time trial with a time of 33.086s at the European Track Championships. A quarter of second behind her was Germany’s Pauline Grabosh, with Russia taking the last podium place through Yana Tyshchenko, who was almost half a second behind her compatriot.

