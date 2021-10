Cycling - Track

European Track Championships - Lisa Brennauer wins women's individual pursuit in style for Germany

In the women’s individual pursuit at the European Track Championships, Lisa Brennauer won it with a time of 3:19.548 which was almost four seconds clear of silver medal winner, France’s Marion Barros. Bronze went to another German, Mieke Kroger, who saw off Italy’s Martina Alzini.

00:01:56, 25 minutes ago