Cycling - Track

European Track Championships - Poland's Alan Banaszek amasses 136 point total in men's omnium

In the men’s omnium at the European Track Championships, Polish cyclist Alan Banaszek amassed a total of 136 points, just six clear of second-placed Belgian Fabio van den Bossche. Denmark’s Matias Malmberg secured 124 points for third. Briton Oliver Wood was just out of the running with 117 to earn fourth place.

00:01:14, 12 minutes ago