Cycling - Track

European Track Championships - Russia wins the women's points race final thanks to Gulnaz Khatuntseva

The last event of Friday night at the European Track Championships was won by Russia’s Gulnaz Khatuntseva in the women's points race, who took 35 points. Second was taken by Belgian Shari Bossuyt, and third place went to the Dutch rider Lonneke Uneken. There was a 10th place finish for Neah Evans of Britain, scoring six points.

