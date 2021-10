Cycling - Track

European Track Championships - Victory for the Netherlands in the final of the men's sprint

At the European Track Championships on Friday evening, Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen defeated fellow countryman Jeffrey Hooglan with two races needed. Mikhail Iakovlev of Russia faced Frenchman Sebastien Vigier in the play-off for third place and it was the Russian who emerged victorious.

00:01:43, 7 minutes ago