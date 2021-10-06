Cycling - Track

European Track Cycling Championships 2021 - ‘He is absolutely flying! - Jeffrey Hoogland powers to 1km time trial gold

Jeffrey Hoogland flew around the velodrome in Grenchen to seal 1km time trial gold at the European Track Cycling Championships.

00:02:56, 24 minutes ago