Getty Images
Brausse wins gold as Archibald takes bronze in Individual Pursuit
Germany's Franziska Brausse won the Women's individual pursuit, while Great Britain's Katie Archibald claimed silver.
Brtiain's Archibald was the favourite going into the bronze-fourth place decider, and she was ultimately victorious.
However the competition's strains told on her, and she could only beat her rival, Irish rider Kelly Murphy, by 1.3 seconds, recording a finishing time four seconds slower than the time she recorded to qualify.
Lisa Brennauer and Brausse competed an all-Germany final in Amsterdam.
The result was something of a reverse after Britain had won the Team Pursuit with Germany finishing as runners-up.
Ater two kilometres Brausse edged into the lead and started driving towards a win. The more experienced Bruasse's won the gold in 3:25.002 against her fellow countrywoman.