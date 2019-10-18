Brtiain's Archibald was the favourite going into the bronze-fourth place decider, and she was ultimately victorious.

However the competition's strains told on her, and she could only beat her rival, Irish rider Kelly Murphy, by 1.3 seconds, recording a finishing time four seconds slower than the time she recorded to qualify.

Lisa Brennauer and Brausse competed an all-Germany final in Amsterdam.

The result was something of a reverse after Britain had won the Team Pursuit with Germany finishing as runners-up.

Ater two kilometres Brausse edged into the lead and started driving towards a win. The more experienced Bruasse's won the gold in 3:25.002 against her fellow countrywoman.