Getty Images
Team GB atop medal table after first night of Euros
Emily Nelson produced a startling ride to take the first gold medal of the European Track Championships in Apeldoorn.
Nelson arrived in the Netherlands as the reigning world madison champion - along with Kate Archibald - but had never won a European gold, having finished second in the same event three years ago.
In the solo scratch race, the 22-year-old hit the front of the chasing back with four laps to go as Anita Steinberg and Charlotte Becker tried to hold off the field.
But Becker was soon caught and defending champion Kirsten Wild left her charge to late, allowing leader Nelson to beat Ireland's Shannon McCurley to gold.
Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens were within a quarter of a second of the Netherlands, the defending European and world champions, but the final was a different story.
Their double medal means Team GB are top of the table along with the hosts Netherlands, who also picked up a bronze medal in the women's team sprint.
It proved the correct decision as they blew away Poland in their semi-final and then beat Germany by 0.683 seconds to take the top prize.