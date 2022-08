Cycling - Track

European Championship Omnium: Donavan Grondin secures gold ahead of Italy’s Simone Consonni in Munich

Frenchman Donavan Grondin secured gold in the 2022 European Championships. Speaking after the win, Grondin said that he could not believe that he had secured the gold medal. “It’s unbelievable... I was chasing the best place possible.” Grondin said after his win. Grondin took gold with 150 points ahead of Simone Consonni (148 points), who claimed silver, while bronze went to Sebastian Mora.

00:02:38, an hour ago