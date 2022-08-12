Sophie Capewell left the European Championships in tears and with a torn kit after the British side crashed out in the team sprint.

Capewell was joined by team-mates Lauren Bell and Emma Finucane at the event in Munich.

Ad

There was perhaps already a little pressure being felt after an initial false start, giving the team no room for error in their second run out in their heat.

Cycling - Track Great Britain crash out of women's team sprint at European Championships 2 HOURS AGO

It appeared that they had got away successfully on their second attempt, but a slip from one of the riders saw Finucane and Capewell collide and then hit the ground heavily with the end of the first lap approaching.

Later, Capewell was shown crying, clutching what appeared to be her ribs, with several tears in her kit.

British Cycling reported: "Unfortunately, a crash in round one sees our women’s team exit the competition.

"Both Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane are doing well and will be back stronger".

- - -

Stream top track cycling action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

Cycling - Track Walls escapes serious injury after being thrown into crowd in sickening crash 31/07/2022 AT 13:42