Rachele Barbieri and Donavan Grondin won the women’s and men’s Omniums, respectively, on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Italian Barbieri took gold ahead of her French rival Clara Copponi, who finished in second for silver.

Third and bronze went to Poland’s Daria Pikulik.

Speaking after the race, she explained: “I’m really happy, I came here to race the team pursuit and the Omnium, so two really nice opportunities, so I’m really happy for what I took.

“I came here in good shape, it was pretty easy to think I was good, and I need to give all to take home the best result. It was not expected, gold today, but I was really happy with how I raced and the feeling in the team.

“I win a lot, but never enough. Last year was a good year. Now the level in Italy is higher every year and I need to show at every opportunity what I can do.”

Grondin meanwhile took gold with 150 points ahead of Italy’s Simone Consonni (148 points), who claimed silver, while bronze went to Spaniard Sebastian Mora (146 points).

The Arkea-Samsic team rider started by taking sixth place in the scratch race before coming ninth in the tempo race.

The 21-year-old could believe in a podium finish after his victory in the elimination race, the third of the four events on the program, before winning it all in the final lap of the race for points.

“It’s unbelievable... I was chasing the best place possible.” Grondin said after his remarkable win.

