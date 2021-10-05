Cycling - Track

European Track Championships 2021 - Dutch men's team sprint add European crown to their Tokyo 2020 title

The formidable Dutch men's team sprint continued their golden summer as they added the European crown to their Olympic title secured in Tokyo in the first day of the European Track Championships at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen. Silver medallists France had false started on the first attempted running of the final and again struggled as they embarked on their tilt at glory.

00:04:11, 20 minutes ago