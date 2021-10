Cycling - Track

European Track Championships 2021 - Netherlands smash world record in women's team sprint

The Netherlands twice smashed the world record in the women's team sprint as they produced a pair of dominant performances. Having shattered the previous mark in afternoon qualifying, the Dutch team advanced to the final against Germany with another solid ride. And a German team including two reigning world champions was well beaten by the Dutch.

00:02:33, 2 hours ago