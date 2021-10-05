Cycling - Track

European Track Championships 2021 - Russia's Sergey Rostovtsev wins superb gold in men's elimination race

Sergey Rostovtsev upgraded his bronze medal won last year with a superb gold in the men's elimination race. Rostovtsev out-sprinted surprise silver medallist Joao Matias of Portugal after the gradual whittling down of a 22-rider field. Thomas Boudat (France) completed the podium after mis-timing his effort on the penultimate elimination lap, while Great Britain's William Perrett finished 15th.

00:02:53, an hour ago