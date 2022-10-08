Cycling - Track

Filippo Ganna smashes Hour Record, says he can 'go higher again' with fresher legs at different stage of season

Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna has smashed the world hour record at the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland. Just six weeks after Daniel Bigham broke a record which had stood for five years, Ganna obliterated the mark, extending it by just over 1.2 km. He said afterwards that it was an "amazing" result after all the hard work that had been put into it.

