Cycling - Track

Harrie Lavreysen enjoying rivalry with Matthew Richardson at UCI Track Champions League ahead of London round

Harrie Lavreysen says he likes the rivalry that has developed between himself and Matthew Richardson at the UCI Track Champions League. Lavreysen is just two points ahead of Richardson with two rounds to go, both taking place in London. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:51, 17 minutes ago