Cycling - Track

'I'd love to race in London' - Laura Kenny hoping to be fit for home event in Track Champions League

Hear from British superstar Laura Kenny as she tells Adam Blythe she's hoping to be able to compete in her home race in London in the Track Champions League. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two and you can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. Round one takes place in Mallorca on November 12.

00:01:35, 28 minutes ago