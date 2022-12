Cycling - Track

'I don't want to play games' - Claudio Imhof looks ahead to decisive London round of TCL

Enduarance leader Claudio Imhof is aiming for glory in the final two rounds of the 2022 Track Champions League in London. Watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:03:07, an hour ago