Cycling - Track

‘Incredible, phenomenal!’ – Dutch star Ellen van Dijk obliterates Hour Record

Ellen van Dijk obliterated the women’s Hour Record in the Velodrome Suisse on Monday. The Dutch star added over 800m to the previous record, recording 49.254km to blow away the mark of Britain’s Joscelin Lowden (48.405km in 2021).

00:03:15, an hour ago