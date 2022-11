Cycling - Track

Katie Archibald braced for competing against former team-mate Laura Kenny at Track Champions League

Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny are used to being team-mates, but at the UCI Track Champions League 2022 they will be rivals. Archibald and Kenny are both competing at the event, which starts with the first round in Mallorca. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+.

00:07:56, 8 minutes ago