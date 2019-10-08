Laura Kenny joins Six Day Series for London and Manchester events

As Great Britain’s most successful female athlete ever, with four Olympic gold medals to her name, Kenny has also won seven World Championships and 12 European Championship gold medals.

As well as unveiling Kenny for Six Day London 2019, the world-leading cycling series today confirms that Six Day Manchester will take place 13-15 March at the National Cycling Centre with Kenny also headlining.

“I love Six Day and can’t wait to compete in London and again in Manchester," said Kenny.

" There’s just nothing like it in the racing calendar, with the music, lights and fans creating the most amazing atmosphere. "

Kenny will race alongside Elinor Barker for Great Britain, after the two won gold as part of the team pursuit line-up at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the team pursuit.

“Being paired with Elinor again will be great fun, and we definitely know how to bring the best out of each other, like we did at the 2016 Rio Olympics. We’re great friends, but also big rivals, so will be challenging each other to perform and hopefully bring home the win for the UK fans," she added.

In addition to Kenny and Barker, the British pairing of Katie Archibald and Neah Evans leads a world-class women’s elite field set to race at Six Day London 2019, with cyclists from all around the globe taking to the Lee Valley VeloPark from 22-27 October.

Brits Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd will also race together alongside Irish pairings Alice Sharpe and Emily Kay and Shannon McCurley and Mia Griffin.

Other cycling superstars in the women’s line-up include three-time Italian road race champion Elena Cecchini who will be partnered by former world scratch race champion Rachele Barbieri. For Russia, bronze medalist in the individual pursuit at the recent European Games, Tamara Dronova is paired with Maria Averina, a multiple medalist in UCI track world cup rounds.

In 2019/20, Six Day Series will visit six race locations with the finale will be hosted in Brisbane for a second year in a row between 3-5 April 2020.

James Durbin, CEO of Madison Sports Group, promoter of Six Day Series, said: “The women’s elite field for Phynova Six Day London 2019 and Manchester 2020 is incredibly strong, with the best UK talent leading the way. Who could forget Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald taking gold at Rio 2016?

" With the 2020 Olympics fast approaching, we will be in for some amazing racing between the riders in the women’s field, and I can’t wait to see what unfolds. "

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Six Day offers one of the best places for riders to rehearse their iconic Madison handslings, with many of the female Six Day riders hopeful of securing their place in their respective teams for next summer’s showpiece event.

The full list of women’s elite riders confirmed for this year’s event includes:

Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker Great Britain Katie Archibald and Neah Evans Great Britain Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd Great Britain Rachele Barbieri and Elena Cecchini Italy Michelle Lauge Quaade and Amalie Winther Denmark Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Nicola McDonald Australia Lea Lin Teutenberg and Finja Smekal Germany Petra Sevcikova and Jarmila Machackova Czech Republic Mylene de Zoete and Bente van Teeseling Netherlands Alice Sharpe and Emily Kay Ireland Shannon McCurley and Mia Griffin Ireland Maria Averina and Tamara Dronova Russia